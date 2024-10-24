Fighters of 28th SMB attack building where occupiers are hiding with kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 28th Mechanised Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign attacked a building where the occupiers were hiding with a kamikaze drone.
The video of the combat work was posted on the telegram channel of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Censor.NET reports .
