Russian man shows off self-service terminal at gas station: "All countries envy us! There is nothing like this in US or Europe". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian man from Siberia boasting about a self-service terminal installed at a petrol station.

According to Censor.NET, the man is convinced that this is an exclusively Russian technology that is not available in the rest of the world.

