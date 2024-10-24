At least four occupiers eliminated by Ukrainian soldier in close combat. VIDEO of drone

A Ukrainian soldier eliminated at least four occupiers in close combat in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the confrontation during the clearing of the building from the invaders was posted on social media.

"The incredible courage and bravery of the soldier of the 425th separate assault battalion is simply incredible and deserves the highest awards! In the Pokrovsk sector of the frontline, a Ukrainian fighter, supported by drones, is clearing buildings near the Novohrodivska mine from the enemy. One by one, using small arms and grenades, our hero is eliminating Russian soldiers. This is where 'SKALA' is holding the line," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

