Fighters eliminated occupiers in shooting battle: "It seems that "SMO" has already ended for these two". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 425th Special Forces Brigade "Skala" eliminated two occupants in a firefight in the Pokrovsk sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the fighting was posted on social media. The recording shows two occupiers trying to hide behind a concrete pillar: one of them is wounded and dies in a moment, and his accomplice is "caught" by a bullet a second later.
