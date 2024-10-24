Flight of "barbecue" is filmed by surviving occupier after explosion of his equipment, which was hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A video of the detonation of Russian equipment hit by a drone and the fall of an anti-drone grill, which was lifted high into the air by the blast wave, was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by an occupier who survived the attack. The footage shows a powerful explosion and fragments of enemy equipment falling to the ground. The largest piece of debris that came into view on the invader's camera was a "brazier" against a blue sky.
