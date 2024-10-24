Soldiers of 3rd SAB stop 2 tanks and MTLBs of occupiers in Kharkiv region with drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped an armored hovel with hits during maneuvers in Kharkiv region. Another tank was found in a hiding place and disclosed by FPV hits.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Soldiers of the unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the ZSBr also used drones to burn down the occupiers' MTLBs and infantry hiding in shelters and buildings.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password