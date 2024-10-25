Soldiers of 93rd SMB destroyed Russian Lancet strike UAV with FPV drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 93rd Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" managed to track down and shoot down a Russian Lancet strike UAV with a drone.

The corresponding video was published on Sternenko`s volunteer channel Censor.NET reports.

Having spotted the Lancet, our drone pilots directed an FPV interceptor toward it. But the Lancet managed to avoid the collision several times with maneuvers. However, the superiority in speed of our drone was evident, and it eventually hit the Lancet just as it was preparing to strike.

