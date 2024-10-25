In November, we will be ready to present final document for second Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 975th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, a conference was held on the basis of the Peace Formula clause on one of the fundamental conditions for ending the war and preventing new aggression, namely the withdrawal of the occupying army from the territory of Ukraine. This is what is really needed to restore justice. This conference was attended by representatives of more than 50 countries and international organisations. This is quite a broad representation.

Yesterday in Latvia, in parallel with the summit of our Crimean Platform, a conference was held on another point of the Peace Formula, dedicated to the full implementation of the UN Charter, and more than 60 countries and international organisations took part in this conference.

From August to November, all the points of the Peace Formula are being worked on at these conferences, all with good representation from the world. There have already been meetings on nuclear security, energy security, food security, environmental security - after the Kakhovka dam was blown up and all the Russian strikes.

That is, all aspects of Russian aggression will be included in a separate document, which should become the substantive basis for the second Peace Summit. A step-by-step path to peace. Now, at the end of October, another very important conference will be held on humanitarian aspects - the release of prisoners and the return of deported children. After that, in November, we will be ready to present the final document for the second Peace Summit.

Ukraine was the first to propose a comprehensive and realistic way to end the war - more than two years ago - the Peace Formula. Based on the UN Charter. And we managed to unite representatives of all parts of the world to implement the Formula. We held the inaugural Peace Summit, which was very successful. One hundred countries and international organisations attended. We must do everything to ensure that the next Peace Summit takes place, which will put an end to the war - a fair end. One that will ensure the security of our state and people is reliably guaranteed," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: 125 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Pokrovsk direction - AFU General Staff