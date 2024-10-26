ENG
Border guards destroyed 5 cars, an MT-12 Rapira gun, a military truck and an enemy IFV-2. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed 5 vehicles, an MT-12 Rapier cannon, a military truck and an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in the Kupyansk sector. 7 occupants were killed and another 7 were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel .

Watch: Soldiers of 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroy Russian Lancet attack UAV with FPV drone. VIDEO

