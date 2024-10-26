Defense forces destroyed Russian T-72 tank, and also eliminated 5 invaders in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
In the Kupyansk sector, fighters of the Phoenix company of the Revenge brigade destroyed a Russian T-72 tank and damaged another. In addition, the fighters destroyed three enemy vehicles and two BMP-2 units, and eliminated five occupants.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
