Ukrainian paratroopers show seven eliminated Russian marines in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the reconnaissance unit of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an assault group of the 155th separate marine brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet in a battle in the Kursk region.

The command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on social media, publishing a video, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9378) liquidation (2497) 95th separate assault airborne brigade (40) Kursk (773)
