Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed Russian EW "Groza", "Murom-P" complex, as well as enemy’s manpower in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade continue to destroy Russians and enemy equipment in the Kharkiv region. Using kamikaze drones, the fighters disabled the Russian Murom-P surveillance system, the Groza electronic warfare station, antennas and manpower of the enemy army.
The video of the combat work was published on the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
