Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea in Europe - Zelenskyy called on partners to put more pressure on Russian Federation. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to put more pressure on Russia and support Ukraine in the wake of the DPRK's possible involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The head of state said this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports .

The President noted that Russia was determined to continue its aggression.

"That's why they are trying to increase their defence production and by circumventing sanctions. That is why they are increasingly taking North Korea as an ally, and their soldiers may be on the battlefield against Ukraine any day now. Ukraine will have to actually fight against North Korea in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

He added that these are conditions where the absence of stronger decisions by partners in support of Ukraine only encourages Putin to invest further in terror.

Zelenskyy called on partners to increase support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia.

"The world can stop the war from unfolding. Abstractions and words are not enough for this - concrete steps are needed. We have provided all such steps in the Victory Plan. The steps that will prevent the perpetrators of the war from becoming even more aggressive. We expect the necessary greater pressure on Russia. We expect more support for Ukraine. It will be fair. And the time that passes while there are no decisions, unfortunately, means constant Russian strikes, constant loss of our lives," the Head of State said.

Read also: Scholz on sending DPRK troops to Russia: "This is serious, and this is what causes further escalation"

DPRK Military Participation in Russia's War Against Ukraine

On 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean troops for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine is not true.

On 15 October, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Later, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov , said that almost 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as 1 November.

At the same time, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States has not yet confirmedthat North Korea has senttroops to Russia.

South Korea summons Russia's ambassador to Seoul over the DPRK's involvement in the war against Ukraine.

It was reported that eighteen North Korean soldiers had already escaped from the Russian army positions on the border of Ukraine with the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Later it became known that they had been detained.

South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, Jongkook Hwang, said that Russia could pay for the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine with nuclear weapons technology.

And The Guardian wrote that Russia could send North Korean troops to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk region or to conduct winter assaults on other important areas on Ukraine's eastern front.

Later, the Pentagon confirmed that the DPRK military had arrived in Russia.

On 25 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on 27-28 October.

Read also: Russia to amass 5,000 North Korean troops in Kursk region by 28 October - NYT