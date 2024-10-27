ENG
Russian soldier tries to commit suicide and shoots himself twice in head with machine gun. VIDEO

Soldiers of a combat motorised infantry battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade filmed a Russian invader trying to commit suicide.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier twice tried to shoot himself with an assault rifle .

