The occupiers' equipment was destroyed 25 kilometres from the front line, near the Ukrainian city of Horlivka occupied by Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, two 2C7 Pion high-powered self-propelled guns were destroyed by fighters of the 100th Brigade Unmanned Systems Battalion. The strike was adjusted by aerial reconnaissance men of the united assault brigade of the National Police "Rage".

