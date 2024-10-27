Soldiers of 68th SHB threw ammunition at occupier, as result of which both of his legs were torn off. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 68th Separate Oleksa Dovbush Ranger Brigade spotted one Russian invader and dropped a drone munition on him, which blew his legs off. A second accurate drop eliminated the occupier.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

