Soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminate Russian infantry by dropping ammunition from drone in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops continue to eliminate Russian invaders and their equipment. Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed new footage of the defenders' precision attacks on Russian infantry in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

"We found and struck a concentration of manpower. We hit single targets," the message reads.

