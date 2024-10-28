Ukrainian UAV operators repelled invaders’ attack with drones with termite mixture. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders continue to knock out Russian assault groups at the front with the help of drones from the Safari Regiment of the Liut (Rage) National Police Brigade. For the first time, the soldiers used drones with a termite mixture against the enemy.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, publishing the relevant video, Censor.NET reports.
The drone was used to set fire to a multi-storey building. Although this method requires some time for the fire to spread, this time it made it impossible for enemy soldiers to be there.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password