Ukrainian UAV operators repelled invaders’ attack with drones with termite mixture. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to knock out Russian assault groups at the front with the help of drones from the Safari Regiment of the Liut (Rage) National Police Brigade. For the first time, the soldiers used drones with a termite mixture against the enemy.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, publishing the relevant video, Censor.NET reports.

The drone was used to set fire to a multi-storey building. Although this method requires some time for the fire to spread, this time it made it impossible for enemy soldiers to be there.

