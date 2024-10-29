ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3702 visitors online
News Video War
11 669 11

Occupier loots his liquidated accomplice: "That bitch is f#cking bastard". VIDEO

The Russian robbed the body of his liquidated accomplice.

According to Censor.NET, the process of "expropriation" of valuable items from the corpse was filmed by a Ukrainian drone operator.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Residents of Sudzha rob shop, on whose door is written "Putin is f#ckstick". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10041) looting (75)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 