Occupier loots his liquidated accomplice: "That bitch is f#cking bastard". VIDEO
The Russian robbed the body of his liquidated accomplice.
According to Censor.NET, the process of "expropriation" of valuable items from the corpse was filmed by a Ukrainian drone operator.
Warning: Strong language!
