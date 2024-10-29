UAV operators attack enemy assault group that landed from two APCs. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators from the 68th SHB named after Oleksa Dovbush successfully attacked an enemy assault group that had landed from two APCs near Selydove in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the drone operators' combat work was posted on social media.

"Brilliant work of the aerial bombers of the 'Dovbush Hornets' unit of the 68th separate hunting brigade. Taking advantage of the moment when the Russian infantry was left without support and armoured vehicle cover, the pilots covered a whole group of occupiers who were landing from two APCs. North of Selydove, Donetsk region," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

