Drone "explosively" flew into building where Russian soldiers were trying to hide. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Inquisition FPV drone unit of the 59th Separate Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk attacked the "hideout" where the occupiers were located with a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the building with Russians was published online .

