"Join resistance movement": soldiers of SOF of Armed Forces of Ukraine published video about partisan movement in occupied territories. VIDEO

Ukrainian special operations soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have published a video calling on Ukrainians to join joint efforts in the occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Facebook page of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The short film is dedicated to the members of the SOF resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. The result is always a victory: you had a goal and you achieved it, you had a task and you completed it. We work for results. Let's bring the Victory closer together!

Join the resistance movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the commentary to the publication reads.

