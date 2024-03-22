Guerrillas in occupied Mariupol burn Russian equipment. PHOTOS

Ukrainian guerrillas in the temporarily occupied Mariupol burned Russian equipment used by the occupiers to build fortifications.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Mariupol. Resistance.

"Not without good news despite everything. The Mariupol Resistance has burned Russian construction equipment," the guerrillas said in a statement.

It is noted that a 60-ton crane was burned, it was used for dismantling, as well as for building housing for Russians and for creating fortifications.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers detained two people in the temporarily occupied Mariupol for videos and comments in support of Ukraine and Azov.





