Conversation between Abkhaz occupier and North Korean recruit: "Abkhazia, Korea are friends", - "F#ck it". VIDEO
A video of a short conversation between an Abkhaz occupier and a North Korean soldier in the Kursk region has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the Abkhazian in the recording speaks in slogans about the friendship between Abkhazia and North Korea, to which the Korean responded briefly and obscenely.
Warning: Strong language!
