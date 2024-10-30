ENG
Bodies of seven Russian marines from 155th Brigade lie in front of Ukrainian paratroopers’ positions after unsuccessful assault. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 95th SAAB repelled an assault and eliminated seven occupiers from the 155th Marine Infantry Brigade of the Russian Army.

According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene of the clash was posted on social media.

"Paratroopers of the 95th Polissia SAAB destroyed another assault group of criminals from the 155th Marine Infantry Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces," the commentary to the video reads.

Russian Army (10041) elimination (5837) 95th separate assault airborne brigade (41)
