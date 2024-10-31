Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed enemy bridge layer with drones in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd SAB of the AFU hit an enemy bridge layer with drones in the Kharkiv region. The occupiers were going to build a crossing.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The MTU-72 is an armoured bridge layer that was supposed to pave the way for the transfer of enemy equipment. Soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade shot down the heavy vehicle with drones.

The next attacks hit another truck, a "loaf" and the occupier`s ammunition load. A motorcyclist was shot down and an enemy UAV was hit twice.

