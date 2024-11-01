Russian Ministry of Defence reports shooting down 83 allegedly Ukrainian drones. One UAV crashes into high-rise building in Bryansk. VIDEO

On the night of 1 November, the air defence intercepted and destroyed allegedly 83 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs over the regions of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

It is noted that the air defence forces operated in 5 regions of the Russian Federation and the occupied Crimea.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported on his Telegram channel that a drone had crashed into a residential building, injuring one resident.

Bogomaz clarified that on one of the floors, windows, a balcony and a facade were damaged.

See more: Russians claim UAV attack on industrial enterprise in Bashkiria