ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5204 visitors online
News Video War
3 350 0

Border guards attack enemy hideouts, their firing positions, ELINT assets and truck. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk direction, reconnaissance and strike UAV groups of the Scorpion unit of the Hart brigade struck enemy targets with FPV drones and Vampire drops. The enemy's hideouts, firing positions, electronic intelligence (ELINT) assets and a truck came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Watch more: Enemy drone captures flight of Ukrainian drone "Liutyi". VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1186) elimination (5392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 