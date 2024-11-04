Enemy drone captures flight of Ukrainian drone "Liutyi". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a flight of a long-range Ukrainian-made drone, "Liutyi".

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the "Liutyi" flew in close proximity to an enemy drone.

"The Russian copter's lens caught the moment of a close flyby of two Ukrainian kamikaze drones 'Liutyi'", the commentary to the video reads.

The AN-196 "Liutyi" is a Ukrainian long-range kamikaze drone. The main operators are the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Air Force of Ukraine. This drone is best known for its attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and other strategic targets deep inside Russia.

