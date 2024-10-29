1.8 million UAVs contracted for 2024-2025 worth almost UAH 147 billion - Ministry of Defense

In the first 10 months of 2024, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation contracted 1.6 million drones of various types for a total of over UAH 114 billion. Another 366,940 drones are scheduled to be delivered by the end of the year.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET informs.

"The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is constantly improving its supply processes and expanding the list of technologically advanced solutions to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These steps are aimed at providing the Ukrainian military with the necessary support to effectively perform combat missions," the statement said.

It is noted that in 10 months of 2024, the Ministry of Defence, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, contracted 1.6 million UAVs of various types for a total of over UAH 114 billion. Of this amount, suppliers have already completed orders for 1.28 million unmanned aerial vehicles worth more than UAH 81 billion.

The delivered drones include a wide range of models, including:

deep strike drones (Deepstrike kamikaze);

FPV kamikaze;

reconnaissance copters such as DJI Mavic;

reconnaissance aircraft and wing drones;

attack copters and aircraft.

The UAV's broad functional specification provides reliable support for combat units, helping them respond more quickly to tactical and strategic challenges, the defence ministry said.

"At the same time, the Ministry of Defence, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has already contracted 155,205 units of unmanned aerial vehicles for UAH 32.33 billion for 2025.

The contracts include drones of all major types, including deep strike and FPV kamikazes, reconnaissance aircraft and copters, which will expand the technical capabilities of the Ukrainian army on the front line," the Ministry of Defence said.

In total, the Ministry of Defence, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has contracted the supply of UAVs worth almost UAH 147 billion for 2024-2025.

In addition, other components of the Defence Forces - the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the National Guard and the Security Service of Ukraine - are contracted separately in this area.

Also, the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles is carried out directly by military units and volunteer organisations, the MoD press service added.

