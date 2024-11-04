ENG
8 089 1

Kamikaze drone of border guards attacks Russians on ATV in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade eliminated more than 10 occupiers, burned down 2 dugouts, and destroyed an APC, BMP-2, 4 military trucks, 2 armored vehicles and 5 cars.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

State Border Patrol (1186) elimination (5392)
