Kamikaze drone of border guards attacks Russians on ATV in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade eliminated more than 10 occupiers, burned down 2 dugouts, and destroyed an APC, BMP-2, 4 military trucks, 2 armored vehicles and 5 cars.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
