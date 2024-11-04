Soldiers of 124th STDB destroyed enemy vehicle along with water scooter on occupied left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO
On the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, soldiers of the "Elephants" unit of the 124th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade (STDB) burned a car carrying a water scooter for Russians.
According to Censor.NET, our soldiers destroyed both the occupiers' car and scooter with a kamikaze drone.
