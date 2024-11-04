There are already 11 thousand DPRK troops in Kursk region, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the number of DPRK troops in the Kursk region had already increased to 11,000.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, I held a meeting with the Headquarters. In particular, the issue of air defense is important. Everyone sees how much more Russians are using 'Shaheds' and air bombs. This terror is growing every month. More countermeasures are needed. This applies to strengthening mobile fire groups, introducing real practice of shooting down Shaheds with drones, and developing our Forces in such a way as to finally solve the problem of Russian aerial bombs. There are also urgent decisions that need to be implemented. And there are also more strategic things that will be taken into account in Ukraine's internal Strengthening Plan, in the relevant defense section.

Today, there were also many questions about increasing the production of our weapons, primarily drones and missiles. We are increasing contracts for Ukrainian manufacturers. We are adding long-term opportunities to produce such weapons and invest in the development of such production facilities. I have given the relevant instructions to the Minister of Defense and to the Headquarters.

Today there was also a separate report by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service on the North Korean military in Russia. There are already 11,000 in the Kursk region. We see an increase in North Koreans, we do not see an increase in the reaction of our partners. Unfortunately," Zelenskyy said.

