Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters: talked about strengthening air defense, fighting KABs and Shaheds

Today, on November 4, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of state, there was a report by acting Air Force Commander Anatolii Kryvonozhko on the fight against Russian air terror.

"Strengthening air defense in the regions that need it most, developing new solutions to combat KABs, strengthening mobile fire groups. Russia is now using about ten times more Shaheds than last fall, so we must fully counter them," the President emphasized.

There were also reports on our own production - shells, weapons, equipment, electronic warfare equipment, drones. The results of contracting for the current year and planning for the next year.

"We have considered 3-5-year contracts that we offer to Ukrainian manufacturers of strategic level drones. We need a long planning horizon, development and investment for manufacturers," Zelenskyy added.

Also, according to him, there was a report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi on the use of such long-range drones, prioritization, and planning of operations.