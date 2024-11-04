ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB discovered and destroyed enemy mortar positions near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade discovered and destroyed enemy mortar positions in the southeast of Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the brigade's telegram channel.

