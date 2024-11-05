ENG
Fleeing occupiers threw wounded Russian soldier out of moving vehicle. VIDEO

In the Kherson direction, Russian soldiers on "loaf" decided to get rid of the extra "ballast" while fleeing from a kamikaze drone and threw a wounded occupier out of the vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the drone of the Special Operations Forces attacked the invaders' car anyway.

