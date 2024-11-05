Fleeing occupiers threw wounded Russian soldier out of moving vehicle. VIDEO
In the Kherson direction, Russian soldiers on "loaf" decided to get rid of the extra "ballast" while fleeing from a kamikaze drone and threw a wounded occupier out of the vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the drone of the Special Operations Forces attacked the invaders' car anyway.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password