Zelenskyy calls on partners to respond to DPRK military in Russia: First battles with North Korean soldiers open new page of instability. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the countries that are preparing a response to the presence of DPRK troops in Russia and called for countering Russian terror.

He said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"I would like to thank everyone in the world who reacted to the appearance of North Korean soldiers in Russia. And who reacted not only with words, but also by preparing appropriate actions to support our defense here in Ukraine. Terror, unfortunately, can spread like a virus when it does not meet sufficient counteraction. Now the counteraction must be sufficient. Strong enough. The first battles with North Korean soldiers open a new page of instability in the world. Together with the world, we must do everything we can to make sure that this Russian step to expand the war, to escalate it, is a losing one. Both for him and for North Korea. Thank you to everyone who helps!

I thank everyone who works for our state and people!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

