ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5376 visitors online
News Video War
3 813 2

Soldiers of 3rd SAB detected and destroyed enemy fuel servicing unit in Kharkiv region at night. VIDEO

Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed an enemy fuel servicing unit during a night hunt in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the drone attack was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

Watch more: Soldiers of 25th Separate Airborne Brigade attack "loaf" and three Russian armored personnel carriers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5396) 3rd SAB (323)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 