Soldiers of 3rd SAB detected and destroyed enemy fuel servicing unit in Kharkiv region at night. VIDEO
Soldiers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed an enemy fuel servicing unit during a night hunt in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the drone attack was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
