Soldiers of 25th Separate Airborne Brigade attack "loaf" and three Russian armored personnel carriers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the ALASTOR special forces unit of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslav brigade attacked a "loaf" and three enemy armoured personnel carriers with kamikaze drones in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Telegram channel of the special forces.

