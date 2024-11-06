ENG
Evacuation of two wounded Ukrainian soldiers from battlefield: "One of them is seriously wounded! His leg is torn". VIDEO

A video with fragments of the evacuation of two wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk sector was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the soldiers being transported from the place of injury to an evacuation vehicle.

"While leaving their combat positions, soldiers of the 'Tsunami' assault regiment of the 'Lut' National Police Brigade rescue and evacuate wounded comrades from the 15th Operational Brigade of the 'Kara-Dag' National Guard. Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk region," the commentary to the video reads.

