Drones attacked port in Russian Kaspiysk - CCD. VIDEO

Drones have attacked the Republic of Dagestan in the Russian Federation for the first time. The port was attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation of the National Defence and Security Council of Ukraine.

"A port was attacked in the Russian Kaspiysk," he wrote.

Kovalenko also clarified that there are Russian Navy ships in Kaspiysk.

Earlier this morning, residents of Kaspiysk reported explosions and sounds similar to gunshots online. Kaspiysk is over a thousand kilometres away from the nearest Ukrainian cities.