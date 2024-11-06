Explosions rang out in Dagestan: authorities claim UAV attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS

This is the first time a drone has attacked the Republic of Dagestan in Russia.

This was announced by the head of the republic Sergey Melikov, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the air defence forces destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Caspian Sea," he said.

In the morning, residents of Kaspiysk reported explosions and sounds similar to gunshots online. Kaspiysk is more than a thousand kilometres from the nearest Ukrainian cities.

According to ASTRA, the drones attempted to attack the basing point of the Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla.

