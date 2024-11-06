Border guards captured Russian invader while repelling enemy attack in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
Fighters of the "Revenge" brigade captured a Russian soldier in the Kupiansk direction while repelling an enemy attack. The occupier surrendered, explaining that he "decided to hide from the command."
He signed a contract in September and served as a rifleman. The prisoner was handed over to the special services to form an exchange fund.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier's confession was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password