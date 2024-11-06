ENG
Border guards captured Russian invader while repelling enemy attack in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the "Revenge" brigade captured a Russian soldier in the Kupiansk direction while repelling an enemy attack. The occupier surrendered, explaining that he "decided to hide from the command."

He signed a contract in September and served as a rifleman. The prisoner was handed over to the special services to form an exchange fund.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier's confession was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

