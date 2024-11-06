Ukrainian tank shoots at occupiers’ trenches at close range. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd Brigade posted a video with a fragment of the combat work of the brigade's tank crew.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows tankers firing at an enemy position, approaching it closely.

"Unique footage of the war: a tank of the 63rd Brigade, from an open position, is closely destroying the trenches with the occupiers," the soldiers said in a comment.

Watch more: Russian sailors in port of Kaspiysk running for cover and watching attack by UAV in awe: "Wow! We didn’t shoot it down, it exploded on its own! We didn’t hit it!". VIDEO