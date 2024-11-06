Ukrainian tank shoots at occupiers’ trenches at close range. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 63rd Brigade posted a video with a fragment of the combat work of the brigade's tank crew.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows tankers firing at an enemy position, approaching it closely.
"Unique footage of the war: a tank of the 63rd Brigade, from an open position, is closely destroying the trenches with the occupiers," the soldiers said in a comment.
