Russian sailors in port of Kaspiysk running for cover and watching attack by UAV in awe: "Wow! We didn’t shoot it down, it exploded on its own! We didn’t hit it!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the moment of a drone attack on the base of the Russian Navy's Kaspiysk flotilla in Dagestan.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by one of the Russians who was at the base at the time of the strike. The video shows the author of the video and several other men in military uniforms running and hiding from the drone behind a street staircase. Then an explosion is heard. A warship comes into view. The author of the video swears foully, commenting on what he has seen.

