Occupiers take off pants of eliminated "comrades" and run away. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Ingulets Brigade filmed how the occupiers did not evacuate their eliminated "comrades-in-arms" but abandoned them and even took off the clothes of killed Russians.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Russian Army liquidation
