Occupier’s armored vehicle with tricolor on roof is on fire after unsuccessful assault in Siversk direction. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" and the soldiers of the 54th separate mechanised brigade managed to stop the mechanised assault of the Russian army in the Siversk direction.
Ukrainian artillery, drones and anti-tank missile systems were used to target heavy equipment and the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password