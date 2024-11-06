Occupier’s armored vehicle with tricolor on roof is on fire after unsuccessful assault in Siversk direction. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" and the soldiers of the 54th separate mechanised brigade managed to stop the mechanised assault of the Russian army in the Siversk direction.

Ukrainian artillery, drones and anti-tank missile systems were used to target heavy equipment and the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Republican Senator Rubio on war in Ukraine: "What we’re funding here is stalemate war, and it must be brought to end"