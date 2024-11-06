ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB eliminate enemy assault infantry in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, enemy assault infantry is trying to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. However, thanks to an accurate artillery strike by the fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, the entire enemy assault group was destroyed. Every attempt by the enemy to send reinforcements was thwarted thanks to the mastery of our operators. 

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the brigade's telegram channel.

