Occupier tugging with rest of his leg after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+
A drone operator from the 60th Separate Mechanised Inhulets Brigade eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop.
According to Censor.NET, a recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work shows that the explosion blew off the occupier's leg.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
