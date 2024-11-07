ENG
Occupier tugging with rest of his leg after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator from the 60th Separate Mechanised Inhulets Brigade eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop.

According to Censor.NET, a recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work shows that the explosion blew off the occupier's leg.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Russian Army (9508) elimination (5396) drones (2535)
