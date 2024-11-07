Drone operator drops ammunition on three occupiers who have set fire to house in village. VIDEO

A drone operator from the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit dropped a drone munition on three occupiers who had set fire to a house in a rural household.

According to Censor.NET, all the occupiers were injured in the attack. Two of them were able to run away from the explosion site, and one could not move on his own due to broken legs.

"Three soldiers are standing near a burning house and waiting for something. Just half an hour ago, they set fire to the house, and it is still unknown what happened to the owners. The soldiers are talking without fear, one of them has a Russian flag on his chest. Due to the active burning of the roof, there is a lot of noise, which makes the sounds of the drone inaudible, so the operator smoothly flies in from the side of the fire, carefully aims, a munition flies, an explosion occurs right at the arsonists' feet and all three are wounded. Two of them manage to run under the nearest tree and start wrapping their legs with a Soviet tourniquet. The third remained lying there because of his broken limbs until he was dragged into the basement," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the video.

